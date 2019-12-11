Obituary: Leroy Lopez, June 1, 1979 – Nov. 25, 2019

Leroy Lopez, 40, a lifelong resident of Minturn, Colorado, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. He was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to Lorraine Lopez.

Leroy loved being outdoors, walking his dog Rio, and hanging out with family and friends. Leroy is survived by his mother, Lorraine Lopez, and the Lopez family of Minturn.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Maria “Lola” Lopez, uncles Eloy Lopez and Jerry Lopez, aunt Shirley Lucero, and cousins Christine Lopez and William Darnell. Please join the family for a celebration of Leroy’s life on Saturday, Dece. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Minturn Spirit Center.