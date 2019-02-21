Obituary: Leslie W. Stern

Les was the beloved husband of Madeline for 52 years, a devoted father of Derek and Cory, and a cherished father-in-law of Abby and Allison. He was the adored grandfather, “Papa,” of Jared, Jeremy, Leah and Arianna. He was 80 years young when he passed away. Les loved to ski in the winter and fly-fish in the summer. He collected art and loved jazz and classical music.

Les loved the Vail Valley and split his time between New York City and his home in Edwards. He was a constant connector and dedicated to strengthening our community. He was an active board member with Vail Jazz, Roundup River Ranch and Our Community Foundation. Throughout his time in the Valley, Les connected with so many. He was constantly available to mentor, listen and help others.

Please join the Stern family, Vail Jazz, Roundup River Ranch, and the community at Donovan Pavilion to celebrate the life of Les Stern on Sunday, March 3, from 2-4 p.m. RSVP and more event information is available online goo.gl/Eot6k4.