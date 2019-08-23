Obituary: Lillian C. Bresnahan, Sept. 8, 1942 – July 2, 2019

On July 2, 2019, Lillian C. Bresnahan of Vail, Colorado, and LaQuinta, California, passed away from complications with Parkinson’s and Lewy Bodies Dementia. She was 76.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William “Bill” Bresnahan, daughters Vikki Bresnahan (Mike Ready), and Keira Bresnahan (Brad Feldhaus) and grandsons Ford, Blake and Weston.

Lillian was an avid tennis player and loved organizing daily matches with friends. She loved sharing her passion for fitness wherever she was, teaching every type of class over the years from Jazzercise to water aerobics. Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her family. Her grandsons were the light of her life — she loved her “boys” and they loved their “ninny.”

A memorial service will be held on her birthday, Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Vail Memorial Gardens at 10:30 am. A reception will follow at the Vail Racquet Club in East Vail.