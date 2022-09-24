Obituary: Lindy Krohn Lund

Lindy Lund passed away on Aug. 26, 2022 after battling ALS.

Courtesy photo

Lindy Krohn Lund died peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022, with loving family by her side. She was 70 years old. Lindy was a uniquely positive individual who managed to stay upbeat through many challenges in her life and remained so throughout her final battle with ALS.

She was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, wife and friend. The daughter of Lucy and Herbert Krohn, Lindy was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and spent her childhood in both Hinsdale, Illinois, and North Oaks, Minnesota. Upon graduating from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, in 1974 with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, she went on to graduate from William Mitchell College of Law in 1980 with a Juris Doctor degree. She served as a Public Defender for the state of Minnesota for three years, a Welfare Appeals Referee and then, after passing the bar for a second time in Colorado, she had a solo general practice in Vail.

Later in life, she went back to school and earned her license as an alcohol and drug Counselor and worked at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. She also spent two years with Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina, Minnesota, as an executive administrative assistant and volunteered caring for children while moms were in church programs. Lindy was a 20-year medallion holder with AA and a sponsor of adult women in both Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon.

She was a valued member of her community, volunteering and making friends wherever she was. An outstanding athlete until her stroke at the age of 32 when she had her first child, Lindy played squash and was known to beat the men she played against with ease. Despite these setbacks, she continued an active life swimming, gardening and traveling around the world to support her children’s many activities.

Lindy Lund poses with daughter and alpine ski racing Olympic medalist, Lindsey Vonn.

Provided photo

Lindy was a proud mother and is survived by her five children Lindsey Vonn, Karin Kildow and triplets Laura Kildow (Paolo), Dylan Kildow (Emily) and Reed Kildow. She was also an extremely proud and supportive mother; she volunteered at many of her children’s ski races and was involved in the ski community in both Minnesota and Colorado. Survived by her brothers Fred Krohn, Randy Krohn (Kimber), sister Lisa Krohn (son Cody), and three (soon to be four) grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Frank Krohn (Karen), her mother Lucy Krohn and father Herbert Krohn.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church in Edina, Minnesota, on Friday, September 30 at 3 p.m. There will be a live stream option for those unable to attend in person at MyFarewelling.com/Memorial/Lindy-Krohn-Lund . For those attending, please feel free to wear colorful clothing instead of black.

Memorials may be made to Lindy Lund’s “Another Great Day” fund for ALS Research at GoFund.me/d9f7ebc5 .