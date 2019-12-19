Obituary: Marcia Baranyi, June 14, 1943 – Dec. 13, 2019

Marcia Lee Baranyi, 76, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born June 14, 1943, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of Leon and Hulda Eckberg Johnson.

Mrs. Baranyi received a bachelor of nursing from Columbia University. She worked as a head nurse in orthopedics at the University of Michigan Hospital and for 23 years in obstetrics at Methodist Medical Center, retiring in 2006. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, a Girl Scouts leader, an Atomic City Aquatic Club volunteer for many years, active in Creative Memories scrapbooking, and held amateur radio license N4PXQ.

Her family and downhill skiing were her two passions in life. She enjoyed many ski trips with her children, and later her grandchildren. After becoming legally blind in her 60s, Foresight Ski Guides of Vail, Colorado, was the group that could continue to bring her the thrill, freedom, and joy of skiing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Mark Johnson. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Baranyi; son, Jeff Baranyi (Deanna) of Boulder, Colorado; daughter, Susan Tinger (Darin) of Golden, Colorado; and son, Scott Baranyi (Susan) of Melrose, Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Mary Johnson; sister, Kathy Sommers (Dale); brother, Jim Johnson (Kim) all of Grand Rapids, Michigan; six grandchildren, Jackson and Ava Baranyi; Sadie Tinger; and Joseph, William and Reid Baranyi; and three close, young friends, Maya, Isaac and Aliza of Karns, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, from 3-4 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church (131 W Gettysburg Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830). A Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dr. D. H. Lawrence Boudon officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Memorial gifts to bring the joy of skiing to the visually impaired should be made to Foresight Ski Guides (http://www.tinyURL.com/Foresight-Marcia) in honor of Marcia Baranyi. Please leave a message for the family at http://www.weatherfordmortuary.com.