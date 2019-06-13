Obituary: Marcia Jane Reed

Marcia Jane Reed, 78, of Avon, Colorado, since 1971, passed away on May 9, 2019, in Vail, Colorado. She was born February 1, 1941 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Frank G. and Rhoda B. Dentan. She married William A. Reed on August 1, 1964, in Colorado Springs.

Marcia received her Bachelor of Science degree in History and Music from Colorado College in Colorado Springs and took many post-graduate courses in history. She worked as a middle-level educator in the Boulder Valley School District where she was awarded the Teacher of the Year award twice in her teaching career and was also a professional ski instructor at Vail Resorts. She belonged to DAR — Daughters of the American Revolution, Phi Delta Kappa International, and PSIA — Professional Ski Instructors of America. She enjoyed music, playing flute, piccolo, and piano in addition to writing, genealogy research and traveling.

Marcia is survived by her husband and is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

