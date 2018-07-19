Obituary: Marilyn Moore-Rinaldi, March 3, 1942, to June 29, 2018

Marilyn Moore-Rinaldi was born in Glenwood Springs on March 3, 1942. She lived the last portion of her life in Las Vegas. Mike and Mark had her cremated and had a memorial for her at the Church in the Wind in Las Vegas. We will be having another memorial in Colorado, date to be determined, for all who could not make the memorial in Las Vegas and for all friends and relatives in Colorado. Mike and Mark ask that a donation be given to the Church in the Wind in her name. The address is Church in the Wind, C/O Pastor Tiny, 4959 E. Cleveland, Las Vegas, NV 89104.