Obituary: Martha Romero Duarte, Feb. 23, 1969, to June 3, 2018

Martha Romero Duarte, 49, was born on Feb. 23, 1969, and passed away June 3, 2018. She has three surviving daughters, Lorena, Gabriella and Abigail. She was an amazing mom, hard working and very loving and caring. She very much loved and was loved by her daughters and nieces and nephews. She had a great sense of humor and was an amazing person. She had many other outstanding personal qualities that are irreplaceable. She will be missed by her family and great many friends.