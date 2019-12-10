Obituary: Mary Elizabeth (Ring) Rich, May 17, 1923 – Nov. 17, 2019

Born May 17, 1923, to Edgar Raymond and Ester Copeland Ring in Princeton, New Jersey. Graduated from Princeton High School in June 1940. Attended Rider Business College in Trenton, New Jersey, from September 1942 until January 1944. Enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps January 1944 serving until February 1951. Married MT Sgt. Clifton Rich on Dec. 27, 1949. Spent time at Camp Pendleton, California, Salt Lake City, Utah, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, then back to Camp Pendleton while Cliff served in Korea.

Mary and her four children returned to Princeton in October 1958. Cliff and Mary were divorced in June 1962. Mary and her family moved to Colorado Springs in April 1965. For the next 13 years she worked in NORAD retiring in November 1979.

She is survived by two daughters: Carol Gill-Mulson (Kurt) of Edwards, Colorado; Catherine Conger, Colorado Springs; one son Daniel J Rich (Kathy) New Orleans, Lousiana; two granddaughters and two step-granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson, two step great-grandsons and one step great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by parents, two brothers; E. Raymond Ring, Rawlins, Wyoming: Donald A. Ring, Colorado Springs, and son Clifton Douglas Rich (2009).

No service will be held.