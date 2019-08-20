Obituary: Matthew Patterson Bryan, Nov. 7, 1974 – Aug. 8, 2019

Matthew Patterson Bryan, 44, of Gypsum, Colorado, died August 8, 2019, surrounded by the family and friends that he loved after a strong battle with cancer. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 7, 1974, the beloved son of Trish and Rick Bryan. He was a graduate of Mariemont High School and moved to Colorado where he graduated from Colorado State University and fell in love with the mountains.

Matt met his beautiful, Argentinian wife of 19 years, Claudia Campo, working at Beaver Creek. They were married in Northport, Michigan, on July 22, 2000. After marriage, they had three, very loved, children: Lucia Bella (18), Primo Malik (12), and Fausto Mateo (11).

Matt opened The BoardRoom in Avon, Colorado, in 2003 where he was able to combine his passion for snowboarding and love of the outdoors to help members of his community, many of which were children at the time. He created a safe and welcoming environment for kids that had a passion for skateboarding and snowboarding, and remained friends with many of them up to the day of his passing.

Matt’s special gift was building lasting friendships and uplifting communities. Not only was he able to connect with many people in his chosen home of Colorado, but also in the town of San Martin de Los Andes, Argentina. Matt, his wife, and three children moved to Argentina in 2009, and left behind many lovely friends and family when they moved back at the end of 2012. He fully embraced the Argentine culture and found another home amongst his wife’s family.

Later, he was the owner and operator of Hidden Treasure Yurts, located in the New York Mountain range, a backcountry skiing business that he was able to share with many of his like-minded friends. Matt (Matty) was loved by his friends and family for his impish smile, love of music and his adventurous spirit and compassion. He had the gift of making anyone, of any age and culture, laugh, feel comfortable, and be humbled by life.

Matt is survived by his wife, three children, his parents, Trish and Rick, his brother Rick, his sister Lisi, and nieces and nephews both in Ohio and Argentina.

Thank you to all the family, friends, and neighbors that have helped him and his family during the past year, and continue to do so in his absence.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Matt Bryan’s name, to either of the following local organizations:

The Eagle River Watershed Council: Money can be deposited through any FirstBank in Colorado in association with the Eagle River Watershed Council to the memo of “Matt Bryan Memorial Account.” Checks can be mailed to PO Box 5740 Eagle CO 81631 with “Matt Bryan Memorial Account” in the memo line. Or a wire transfer can be done with the account number 2235565480 as well as the routing number 107005047

SOS Outreach: An online donation, in Matthew Bryan’s name, can be made at sosoutreach.org or checks made to SOS Outreach, with “Matthew Bryan” in the memo line, can be mailed to PO Box 2020, Avon, CO, 81620

He cared about the message and goals of these organizations and was often doing whatever he could to support them.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Brush Creek Pavilion, 909 Capitol Street, Eagle, CO, 81631.