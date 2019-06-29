Obituary: Morgan W. Nields, Jan. 25, 1946 – June 18, 2019

Morgan W. Nields, a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, a respected businessman and a friend to thousands, passed on June 18, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. Morgan is survived by Belinda Nields, his wife of 51 years, his sons William (MD), Stefan, Morgan Jr. and Hunter, his daughter Lindsey Kennedy, his brother Robert Nields and sister Vicki Nields. A fifth son, Michael, preceded Morgan’s death.

Morgan will be remembered as a medical technology visionary, an extraordinary entrepreneur, an intellect, and a fierce competitor.

Morgan attended Holderness School, Williams College, and Dartmouth College receiving degrees from Williams in French Literature and a MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Morgan competed collegiately in NCAA downhill ski racing, a passion he continued into his 60s as a member of the International Masters Ski Racing Organization. Morgan furthered his athletic interests as a funding contributor of the Front Rangers, a competitive, Colorado bicycling club.

As a co-founder of Fischer Medical Imaging, Inc., which he led as chairman and CEO for 22 years, Morgan is best known for his continual quest to aid women with more accurate diagnosis and improved treatment of breast cancer. Using his entrepreneurial spirit to better diagnose and treat other malignancies, he founded Ablatech Imaging and Intio, LLC. Morgan strived to change the world of medicine and oncology for the better.

Morgan’s thirst for knowledge, his boundless energy, his genuine interest in family and friends coupled with his endless smile will remain with us forever.

A private service will be held in Denver in July. In lieu of memorial gifts please send any contributions to Collier Hospice@Lutheran Medical Center (LutheranMedicalCenter.org/).