Obituary: Nancy Muller, Jan. 21, 1935 – Nov. 30, 2019

Nancy Muller, of Eagle, Colorado, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Denver Hospice Treatment Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Nancy was born in Troy, New York, on January 21, 1935. After graduating from a two-year business school she married Richard Muller. They moved to Brooklyn, New York, and had Maureen, Tom and Nancy. They then moved to Toledo, Ohio, where Kathy was born.

Nancy was a devout catholic at St. Catherine’s of Sienna Church. She volunteered in the rectory sewing the priests vestments. She was a member of the church choir for 20 years, directed plays that won awards, directed Catholic Youth Organization from 1968-1972, and was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Catherine’s Parrish from 1970-1980. She worked at Peninsular Steel from 1978-1987.

Nancy moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1987 and worked as a florist and secretary and was also a choir member of Church of the Risen Christ from 1988-2004. She then moved to Eagle, Colorado, in 2004 to be closer to her grandsons Shane and Ryan Cole of Edwards. She loved attending any of their sporting events and never missed one of their theatre performances at school. Nancy was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies in Eagle for a few years. Nancy was a huge Broncos fan and never missed watching a game!

Nancy was a loving, devoted mother, amazing grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and could soothe any baby, anytime! Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren were her pride and joy! Nancy was a kind, sweet, loving person that will be missed by all that knew her …

She is survived by her loving family: Daughter Maureen Muller-McDonald (husband Gary) of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren Tina Wagner of Casper, Wyoming; Tammy Throne (husband Brent); great-grandchildren Taylor, Brittani, Haleigh and Nathan; great-great-granddaughter Paislee; granddaughter Tracey Shiple (husband Richard); great-grandchildren Dominique Shiple, Michael and Kaitlin Shiple; grandson Bobby Wagner; great-grandchildren Jarret Johns and Lily Wagner; granddaughter Bridget Hickenbottom (husband, Marcus); great-grandchildren Connor and Patricia, all from Toledo, Ohio; son Thomas Muller (wife Mari Butler) of Buena Vista, Colorado; granddaughters Vickie Muller from Michigan and Erica Sells; great-grandsons Jason Jr. and Tylor Sells of Georgia; daughter Nancy Cole (husband John); grandsons Shane and Ryan Cole of Edwards, Colorado; Daughter Katherine K. Muller of Carmel, California. Nancy is also survived by her brother Tom Conlin from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, several nieces, nephews, and grand cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard G. Muller, brother Gerald Conlin and parents Thomas and Ann Conlin.

A memorial service/mass will be planned in the late spring in Eagle, Colorado.