Obituary: Narcissa “Narci” Thaxton Huffman

Narcissa “Narci” Thaxton Huffman of Gypsum and Denver passed away suddenly on March 10.

Narci was born and grew up in the Eagle Valley, attending Gypsum Elementary School, Gypsum Creek Middle School, Eagle Valley High School and Red Canyon High School, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class in 2009.

After graduation, Narci attended Metro State University in Denver receiving her bachelor’s of arts degree in English and her teaching certification. Most recently, she had been teaching English at DC21, an alternative high school in Denver.

She played many sports while growing up and she excelled as a softball pitcher, not only for EVHS but also for various recreational and club teams. She consistently led Eagle Valley softball teams to state tournaments and she was consistently chosen for all-star teams during her recreational playing years.

Narci will be remembered for her impish grin, contagious and recognizable laugh and her big heart. She loved her family and friends, animals, softball, Star Wars and helping at-risk kids.

Narci is loved and missed by her parents, Rick and Lisa of Gypsum; her brother, John, of Denver; her grandmothers Dorothy Huffman of New Braunfels, Texas, and Colleen Thaxton of Newport, Arkansas; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.

A celebration of life for Narci will be held outdoors at the Gypsum Sports Complex, off Cooley Mesa Road, on Saturday, April 6, with a luncheon staring at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eagle Valley Humane Society at http://www.eaglevalleyhumanesociety.org or POB 4105, Eagle, CO 81631.