Obituary: Neil J. Schramm, Dec. 9, 1957 – Sept. 5, 2019

Neil J. Schramm, 61, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Virginia, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at East Moe Lutheran Church in Garfield, Minnesota at 11 a.m. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit http://www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

Neil Jerome Schramm was born December 9, 1957, to Donavon and Elizabeth (Foslien) Schramm. He played Little League Ball, was on the swimming team, and worked for the northside Bridgeman’s.Neil graduated from Virginia High School in 1976. He attended St. Cloud State for two years. He did leatherworking, photography, and Boundary Waters canoeing.

In the early 1980s, Neil moved to Vail, Colorado, with his first job being Eagle’s Nest. Neil worked many years for May Palace in Vail and other restaurants. He transitioned to working construction and painting. For years, Neil took care of setting up camp for his dad and the crew to go elk hunting in Colorado. Neil loved to work with wood, loved coffee, and of course, telling stories.

The surviving siblings are Susan (Steven) Bradow, Jack (Shelley) Schramm, Peggy (Tim) Polson, Dale (Vicky) Schramm, and Allen (Patty) Schramm; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a great-great-nephew.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents, Donavon and Elizabeth Schramm; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Schramm and Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Foslien; and nephew, Joshua Schramm.