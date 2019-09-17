Obituary: Nella Casaus, 1938 – 2019

Nella Casaus, 80, of Grand Junction, Colorado, since 2000 passed away on September 14, 2019, in Grand Junction. She was born on September 20, 1938, in Riverton, Wyoming, to Claude and Sinforosa Vasco. She married Fred Casaus. Nella was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with family and cooking her famous green chili and enchiladas. She enjoyed her trips to Spain to visit her relatives. She loved watching her novellas and westerns, gardening or “playing in the dirt” as she referred to it and cruising her lawnmower and corvette. She was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Nella is survived by her husband, Fred Casaus of Minturn, Colorado; sisters Senida Lopez of Denver, Colorado, and Esther Martinez of Pueblo, Colorado; son Fred Casaus Jr. and wife Connie of Rifle, Colorado; daughter Susie Gallegos and husband Jerry of Minturn, Colorado; daughter Cathy Casaus and husband Anthony Valdez of Thornton, Colorado; daughters Theresa Casaus of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandchildren Melissa Salazar, Eric Casaus, Alicia Gallegos-Spears and husband Jonathan Spears, Clarissa Gallegos, Fabian Medina, Amanda Medina-Bustos and husband Che Bustos, Richard Salazar, Gabriel Salazar and Selena Salazar; great-grandchildren Brandon Salazar, Adrian Garcia, Benjamin Garcia, Gracin Casaus, Leila Medina, Aiyanna Salazar and Benjamin Salazar-Farley and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandsons Jerome Gallegos and Charlie Salazar, brothers Claudio, Ezequiel and Joe Vasco, and sisters Nora Romero and Mary Vasco.

A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Church in Minturn, Colorado. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Patrick’s Church with burial to follow at River View Cemetery in Minturn. A reception will follow the burial. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for the family.