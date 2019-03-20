Obituary: Pastor Daniel Rohlwing

On the evening of March 16, 2019, Pastor Daniel Rohlwing of Eagle, Colorado, went to be with his Savior, Jesus.

Dan was born to Elmer and Evelyn Rohlwing in 1950 in Elgin, Illinois. He worked as a CPA for five years before obtaining his Master of Divinity in 1983 from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dan was the founding pastor of Gracious Savior in Edwards, Colorado, and Grace Fellowship in Gypsum, Colorado, while ministering for 36 years in the Vail Valley. His dream of starting a Christian high school was realized in 1998 as one of the founders of Vail Christian High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy, on March 7, 1970. Together they raised four children. Dan loved to travel, root for the Broncos, and spend time with his 11 grandchildren. He was a lifelong learner, had a heart for missions, and treasured the Word of God. He leaves a legacy of faith, determination, and love.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents and his son William. He is survived by his wife Kathy; children Steve (Heather), Jeff (Jennifer), Mandy (Jeremy), and Elisa (Alex); and grandchildren Sydney (Tyler), Spencer, Luke, Lauren, Thea, Solenne, Linnea, Rachel, Zach, Matthew and Sal. Dan is also survived by his siblings Cathy (Ken), Gary (Toni) and Cindy (Tracy), and countless lives to whom he ministered.

A visitation with the family will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Vail Christian High School's Grace Auditorium located at 31621 Highway 6, Edwards, Colorado, 81632. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. and the family will host a reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Grace Fellowship in Gypsum, Colorado (PO Box 4280, Gypsum CO 81637); Vail Christian High School in Edwards, Colorado (31621 Highway 6, Edwards CO 81632); and Gracious Savior in Edwards, Colorado (PO Box 250, Edwards CO 81632).