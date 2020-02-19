Obituary: Patricia Anne Jacobs

Patricia Anne Jacobs, 73, of Eagle, Colorado, since 1997 passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Eagle. She was born June 14, 1946, in Philadelphia to Frank and Gwendolyn Wolf. She graduated from Palmyra High School in New Jersey and attended Mount Aloysius in Pennsylvania from 1964-1968 and Drexel University from 1966-1968.

Patricia taught interior design and most recently worked at Morning Star Interior Design. She belonged to a book club, was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle. She enjoyed many hobbies including painting, gardening, touring historic buildings, she enjoyed white wine and prosecco and she loved traveling with her daughters and was particularly fond of Tuscany and Cornwall.

Patricia is survived by her sister Geri Wolf of Robbinsville, New Jersey; cousin Maureen Papp of North Carolina; daughters Jennifer (Andrew) Jacobs of Eagle and Melissa Jacobs of Plymouth England; grandson Ben Suptor of Eagle and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her father and mother and her brother Larry J. Wolf.

A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle. The family would like everyone to wear something colorful. In lieu of flowers donations can be made American Cancer Society or The American Lung Association.

Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family.