Obituary: Peter Vandenberg

Founder of Vail Valley Magazine, Peter Vandenberg passed away on February 13, 2019. due to recent health issues.

From the beginning, Pete’s vision was to publish a magazine that focused on the people of the Eagle Valley. He was so proud of its history, its growth and those who helped create all that residents enjoy today. And the magazine will continue to share Pete’s vision of shedding light on the valley’s pioneers as well as the people and organizations who continue to contribute to its growth.

Born in 1939 in St. Charles, Illinois, Pete was raised in the Dayton, Ohio, area and graduated from Oakwood High School (1957). He attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he played college baseball and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduation Pete served in the U.S. Army, in Germany.

An outstanding skier who loved the lure of mountains, Pete moved to Vail where he founded Colorado West Publishing (Vail Valley Magazine.) He also owned a home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he would relax in the warmth of the sun after a long winter.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Isabel of Dayton, Ohio, and brother David of Pinos Altos, New Mexico. Surviving family includes sister Judy Boudreau and husband, Bill, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, brother Don of St. Paul, Minnesota, and sister-in-law, Susan Vandenberg, four nephews and two cousins.

The family would like to thank Pete’s hospice family at Swedish Hospital in Denver and his able and dedicated business partner, Joette Gilbert.

A celebration of Pete’s life will be held (date to be determined) in Vail.