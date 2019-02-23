Obituary: Ramon (Hermano) Madrid, Dec. 19, 1936 – Feb. 20, 2019

On February 20, 2019, our Hermano went home on a crisp, moonlit morning at the age of 82.

Hermano enjoyed watching football and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed taking walks with his great- grand kids. Hermano was a hard worker. He was employed by the Gilman and Climax mines and had various jobs in the Vail area before moving to Grand Junction. He was a jokester and was loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dora, son-in-law Raymond, his parents, sisters Casilda (Joselario), Eliza (Maximino), and a brother Remijio (Mary), and brother-in-law Pat.

He is survived by daughters, Sandra (JD) Yvonne, son Gilbert, granddaughters Desiree, Andrea (Danny), grandson Freddie (Kim), great-grandkids, Domenic, Zane, and Jazmine. His brothers, Eraclio (Marcia), Arturo and sister Placida and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at a later date.