Obituary: Randy Gene Wiemer

Randy Wiemer, age 71, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019, at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Randy and Becky married on March 16, 1968. Randy, Becky and their boys moved to Colorado in 1981 where he worked in the HVAC industry, before owning and operating Wiemer’s Heating and Sheetmetal beginning in 1992.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at The United Methodist Church of Eagle Valley in Eagle.