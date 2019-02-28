Obituary: Raymond Ross Bearden, Nov. 26, 1937 – Feb. 26, 2019

Longtime Eagle Valley resident Raymond Ross Bearden, 81, is the son of Ida May Fenno and Raymond Charles Bearden. He was born on November 26, 1937, and passed away February 26, 2019. He served in the Air Force and had a medical discharge. He worked at many different jobs, including helping out in the Burns General Store and the post office with his parents, ranch work, hauling cattle, hauling wood, cutting wood, hauling U.S. mail and working in the sawmill. There will not be a service. On September 9, 1962, he married Dorothy Rollman. He loved spending time with his kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his kids: Allen Bearden of Gypsum, Colorado; Liz and (Dale) Bitterman of Wheatland, Wyoming; Earine (Jennifer) Bearden of Parachute, Colorado; Rose Bearden of Burns, Colorado; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two on the way; sister Edith (Mike) Lederhause and many nieces, nephew and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparent, wife, Dorothy, and many aunts and uncles. In lieu of Flowers, donations to Abode Hospice, 744 Horizon Ct, Suite 135, Grand Junction, CO, 81506, would be greatly appreciated.