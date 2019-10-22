Obituary: Rebecca (Becky) Sue Puhl

Rebecca (Becky) Sue Puhl passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

Becky was raised by Elmo and Bernadine Puhl. She grew up in Utah and Minnesota, and graduated from New York Mills High School. Becky moved to Vail, Colorado, to pursue a management internship. After her internship, Becky started working at Vail Health Hospital, where she spent the last 28 years. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in Health Information Administration and was able to use her talents in the IT department as the Interface Architect. She was loved and respected by her co-workers and friends.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Bernadine Puhl, and stepmother Elaine (Kling) Puhl. She is survived by her brothers John (Gayle Mercil) Puhl and Michael Puhl and her niece Krista (Peter) Schulenberg (Puhl). Becky had many close friends in the Valley as well as throughout Colorado, Minnesota and Texas that thought of her as family.

A Celebration of Life is planned for November 10, 2019 at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle, Colorado, at 1 p.m. A dessert “potluck” will be held; bring a dessert to share. If you would like to share a story, memory, or kind words, there will be time provided at the service. A memorial has been set up at the Eagle Valley Humane Society for those who wish to contribute.