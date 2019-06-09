Obituary: Rebecca ‘Hayes’ Von Eschen, Oct. 21, 1955 -May 23, 2019

Becky “Hayes” Von Eschen, of Boulder, owner of Redog Golden Retrievers, suffered a fatal stroke on May 23, 2019. She was 64 years old.

Becky lived a short but idyllic life with the love of her life, husband, Robert “Bob” Von Eschen. In recent years, they traveled the world together but were always happy to return to their Boulder ranch.

Becky was driven by excellence in all her undertakings. She believed that a golden should be “remarkably noble,” and consistently produced those distinctive qualities of health, temperament and beauty to provide companionship for hundreds of grateful owners in Summit, Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties, and in the many communities on the Western Slope, Front Range and beyond.

Becky was also highly respected in the golden retriever community. For many years, Becky was active in the show circuit, winning many awards for her distinctive breeding of dogs with big, boxy heads complemented by a light colored, lustrous coats. Her signature dog, “Pinkie,” the crown jewel for Redog Kennels, and the foundation for many of their current and future Goldens, was named “Best in Breed” at the Westminster Dog Show, in 2002.

Redog Golden Retrievers have been selected to serve in other capacities as avalanche dogs, show dogs and television personalities, due to their distinctive personalities, strong stature and sheer beauty.

An educated woman, with a heart of gold, Becky held a master’s degree in elementary education. She was loved by her second-grade students at Foothills Elementary in Boulder, where she taught for 32 years prior to her recent retirement. It was her magical skill set and ability to work with young children who adored her, combined with her lifelong love of the golden retriever breed, that made her animals such special companions.

She was an exceedingly proud mother of two grown sons, Clement and Colter Hayes, both professionals living in the Boulder/Denver area. She was previously married to Boulder veterinarian Greg Hayes.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Condolences (and maybe a picture of your pup) would be greatly appreciated by her grieving family in care of her husband, Robert “Bob” Von Eschen, at the following address: 3200 South Foothills Parkway, Boulder, CO, 80303.