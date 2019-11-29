Obituary: Richard John Gyde, May 17, 1942 – Nov. 11, 2019

Richard John Gyde passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Known as Rich to many and as Dick to most, he was born in Manistee, Michigan, the youngest of three children.

His parents were Edward Emil Gyde and Donna Marie Gyde (nee Griffith). From humble beginnings in Hazel Park, Michigan, he first excelled in athletics before embarking on an illustrious business career. He earned an MBA at Michigan State University, married his high school sweetheart, Judith Engelman, and had two children, Holly and Steve.

Dick first worked in advertising which eventually moved him to Manhattan where he married his second wife, Barbara Green, and raised two children, Griff and Cooper. In time he became CEO of several large firms and was a highly successful “turn around executive.” He lived in Bryn Mawr, Toronto, and Ohio working with numerous organizations. While in Toronto, he met his current wife and soulmate, Kari Johnsen, and became the father to her two children, Alexander and Nigel.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, hunting, golf and enjoyment of nature. These pursuits eventually led him to retirement in Colorado and St. Barths. He was an avid traveler and he and Kari traveled the world together on dozens of incredible adventures. He will be remembered for his wisdom and successful career, but primarily for his strong core values, principles and abundant generosity to all.

Dick was a prodigious mentor where his guiding influence continues to radiate through the lives of many. He had a strong Christian faith and an optimistic “can do” attitude throughout his entire life. He lived his life fully until the very end. Dick will be best remembered for his grace, giving spirit, and extraordinary yet unassuming persona. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Kari Johnsen Gyde, his sisters, Norma Lee Boyle (Bob) and Janette Kinske (Barry), and their children, along with Dick’s children: Steven Gyde (Rita), Holly Costaregni (Mark), Griffith Gyde, Cooper Gyde, Alexander Burgess, and Nigel Johnsen; along with his eight adored grandchildren: Taylor and Eddie Gyde, Vincent and Annie Chien, Andrew and Kelly Gyde; Jack and Carly Costaregni. And his beloved puppies, Killer and Kane.

A celebration of Dick’s life and a memorial service will be held at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel, located at 32138 US Highway 6, Edwards, Colorado, on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. followed by a festive on-site reception. We will be creating a book of remembrance.

Any memories, photos or notes of inspiration you’d like to share with the family will be cherished. Contributions may be written at the service or sent by email ahead of time to gydememorialbook@gmail.com. Memorial gifts may be made in Dick Gyde’s honor to the Shaw Cancer Center, located at 322 Beard Creek Road, Edwards, Colorado, 81632. We have been so blessed to have this little gem in our small mountain community, they truly treated us like family. Or Back2Back Ministries, P.O. Box 70, Mason, Ohio 45040. Back2Back Ministries is an international Christian nonprofit organization close to our hearts, effectively transforming the lives of orphans and vulnerable children through education.