Obituary: Rita Lewis

Rita Lewis, 85, of Highland Park, Illinois, died on February 20, 2019, while skiing in Bachelor Gulch with her husband, Kenneth. Rita was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees from Northwestern University, where she met Ken. She was a devoted wife and mother and prolific artist. Rita will be remembered for the joy she brought to everyone who knew her, whether it was on the slopes or making art that embodied her spirit and reflected her family life. Rita was a vibrant, caring human being who glowed with the bright red, green, blue and yellow colors she so loved. She will be missed by her husband, Ken, and their three children and their spouses: Adam Lewis and Merrilee Stanley, Bret and Suzanne Lewis, Beth Lewis and Mark Sonneborn, their grandchildren Scott, Nina, Isabelle, and Oliver; her sister Joan Miller; and their many friends.

The funeral will be held at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel (32138 Highway 6, Edwards, Colorado) at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25. Please wear the bright colors that Rita loved, along with her jewelry. At 4 p.m., the family will greet friends at their home at One Arrowhead, Condo B 203 (across from the Broken Arrow) from 3-6 p.m. There will be a short service at 5:45 p.m.