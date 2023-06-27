Obituary: Robert Charles Kenney

Robert Charles Kenney

Courtesy photo

February 5, 1939 – June 3, 2023

Robert Charles Kenney was dubbed the “Wise Owl” by his childhood peers upon graduating with top honors from his North Park, Colorado, high school — with a note that despite all the A’s and “being good at math,” he could also be a distraction with others.

His family and longtime friends loved a good Bob distraction, always both insightful and funny. Never in a rush and always on his own schedule, Bob was present in every moment, observing the people and the nature around him.

Bob’s dry sense of humor was legendary among those who understood it. He teared up telling any story, humbling to all who listened. His heart was as big as his brain.

On Friday, June 2, Bob arrived at his daughter Kristin’s EagleVail home for a week in the mountains. After a candlelight dinner due to a portending power outage in the neighborhood, he went to bed and passed peacefully in the night of June 3 at the age of 84.

Bob is preceded in death by his equally-distracting wife of 59 years, Gladys. He is survived by daughter Kristin Kenney Williams and her husband, David O. Williams, of EagleVail, their three sons, Nicholas, of Bozeman, Montana, Maximilian, attending the University of Colorado, Boulder; and Rennick, of EagleVail; son David, of Nome, Alaska; daughter Kyle Nelson and her husband, Erik Nelson, and their daughter, Ryan, and son, Declan, of Fort Collins. And the Goldendoodle brothers/cousins, Monty, Chuck, and Loki.

In the year and a half since Gladys’ passing on Dec. 14, 2021, Bob said “yes” to everything: long walks and longer lunches with Kyle; home and garden DIY projects with Erik; work travel and adventures with Kristin; hikes with the dogs, talking politics with Dave O.; Declan’s flag football, basketball, and baseball games; Ryan’s soccer and softball games; Renn’s orchestra, ski, and running competitions; visits with Max in Boulder; and Nick in Bozeman; family vacations and day-trip shenanigans; and, all together in Denver, rooftop cocktails in toast to Gladys on what would’ve been her 82nd birthday.

Born February 5, 1939, in Denver, to Harvey W. Kenney and Velma Sinclair Kenney, Bob grew up alongside older brother, Dick, in Gould. It was an upbringing of Colorado legend, with the family running the town’s general store, post office, and gas station, and Velma teaching in the one-room schoolhouse. While Bob didn’t follow in family footsteps to hunt and fish, he did learn to braid hair from tending to the horses, and that boded well raising two daughters. Growing up in Gould also secured his love for snow and the Rocky Mountains.

Bob attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, obtaining a business degree. In the food hall senior year, he met Gladys.

Upon graduation, Gladys and Bob moved to San Francisco, California, where they had all three of their children — Kristin, David, and Kyle — in nearby San Rafael. They fell in love with the food, architecture, 70’s clothing style and for Bob especially, gardening. Water beds were all the rage then, and crafty Bob filled one in the backyard and set up a sprinkler to create a summer-long bouncy slip-n-slide. He captained the wood-paneled station wagon with multiple trips to Lake Tahoe, Santa Cruz, and a memorable trip to Christo and Jean-Claude’s Running Fence.

In 1978, Bob’s firm transferred him to New York City and the family moved to Westport, Connecticut, for four years. Wanting to spend more time with his family, Bob purchased a Certified Public Accountancy firm in Vail in 1982; all three children graduated from Battle Mountain High School. In 2010, Gladys and Bob moved to Saddlebrook, north of Tucson, before moving back to Colorado once again in 2020 to be near family.

He was most comfortable holding Gladys’ hand. He enjoyed a martini with Beefeater Gin, straight up with olives. Farmer Bob’s greatest passion was gardening and no matter where he was living — from the vole-ridden plains of Singletree, the high desert of Tucson, or the community gardens of Fort Collins — he created the most beautiful and thriving plants and vegetation, shared with friends and neighbors. He walked each daughter down the aisle (or did he run?). He enjoyed reading Louis L’Amour and historical fiction. He loved making bread, soup, and pasta.

This past March, while on his daily two-three mile walk, Bob fell and suffered central spinal cord syndrome. He was found by kind strangers and over the following weeks received amazing surgical and rehabilitation care. He was walking and regaining hand movement before an infection set in. That sense of humor and complete commitment to getting well amazed every doctor and nurse. Our family could not be more grateful for the new friends we have made. Once home with the Nelson family, Ryan administered daily care while matching her Grandpa’s signature sarcasm; Declan taught him about the Nuggets and schooled him in Russian Bank.

In every clinical conversation and health care appointment, Bob’s first question was about whether he could attend Nick’s college graduation from Montana State University on May 12. He worked tirelessly for that goal. An extended family reunion materialized, and he embraced the celebratory weekend motto, “Full Send.”

In remembering Bob, we should all strive to be a distraction, and say ‘yes’ to everything.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at the Williams’ EagleVail home, and to include martinis. Please consider a donation to Vail’s Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, where he loved to stroll and ponder, BettyFordAlpinegardens.org/waystogive/ .