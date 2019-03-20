Obituary: Robert G. McCue, Sep. 14, 1931 – Mar. 18, 2019

Robert G. McCue, 87, passed away March 18, 2019, in Mill Valley, California. Originally from Eureka, Kansas, he moved to Vail in 1989. He lived in East Vail with his wife, Harriet, until 2006 when they moved to California to be closer to family. He is survived by his wife, Harriet McCue, his children Rob, Ashley and Molly, their spouses and six grandchildren. He loved his family above all else. He will be remembered by all that knew him for his kindness and sense of humor. He only saw the good in everyone and everything and he is dearly missed.