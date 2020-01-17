Obituary: Robert Melvin Cohen

Robert “Bob” Melvin Cohen passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side in Denver on Jan. 11, 2020. Bob was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 11, 1954. His love for the mountains and skiing led him to Colorado, where he spent most of his life living in the towns of Vail and Gypsum.

Bob successfully won the battle against prostate cancer but eventually succumbed to the aftermath of the treatment. Bob loved nothing more in life than his family, including his wife, Susie Wilke, and son, Matthew Cohen. He was an avid musician and a jazz enthusiast. Bob owned a successful wine distribution company which led to an infinite amount of genuine friendships around the world. We will miss Bob for his unmatched humor, guidance, perspective on life and his never-ending stories.

Bob was survived by his wife, Susie Wilke; son, Matthew Cohen; brother, State Sen. Richard Cohen (St. Paul) (Jodi); cousins, Emmy Lou Jacobson, James Druck and Cathy Rosenholtz; former wife, Cary Hogan; and stepson, Bryant Bowlby. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney L. Cohen and Barbara R. Cohen; and sister, Cynthia Cohen. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Singletree Community Center from 12-5 p.m.