Obituary: Robert P. Werner, Oct. 2, 1960 – Sept. 16, 2019

Robert P. Werner, 58 of Avon, Colorado, formerly of Tatamy, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, in St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Twp.

Born October 2, 1960, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Robert and Dorothy Silfies Werner.

Robert was employed as a private chef throughout the Vail Valley in Colorado. He was very talented in the fields of design, art and glass.

He was a former member of St. Peter’s UCC in Tatamy.

Robert is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Bernard Siegener of Avon, Colorado; sister, LuAnn Werner of Forks Twp, along with her daughter, Heather Young Keagle and family, and son, Jaron Belkey; brothers, Lon Werner and his wife Cindy of Nazareth, and Jody Werner and his wife Cindy of Tatamy; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held with the family in Northampton Memorial Shrine. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at the cabin in the Nazareth Borough Park, North Broad Street, Nazareth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert’s name may be offered to Shaw Cancer Center, PO Box 1529, Vail, CO 81658. Personal condolences to the family may be made at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.