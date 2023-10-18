Obituary: Rory Campbell Swimm

Rory Swimm



Rory Campbell Swimm was born on a Saturday at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Scotland, on Oct. 7, 2000. He was a loving son to Susan and Robb and an adored brother to Scott (24) and Maggie (20). The family moved back to the mountains, to EagleVail, when Rory was 6 weeks old. It is here where the family grew and flourished. Rory attended the Children’s Garden of Learning, the Eagle County Charter Academy, Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, and Battle Mountain High School.

After high school, Rory settled in Bozeman where he fell in love with the town and found his Montana family. Here he continued to nurture his passion for skiing while weaving himself into the fabric of the community. In 2022 Rory made the decision to move from Bozeman to Salt Lake City in order to pursue a career in welding. Of course, it took no time for Rory to find a new tribe in Utah. Rory was days away from graduating from his welding program and was preparing to move back to Montana to pursue a welding career and to coach and inspire kids in a ski program. A job and a ski pass were waiting for him in Missoula.

Rory’s love for skiing was immense, rivaled only by the love he had for his friends and family. A passionate skier, Rory went from being a competitive mogul skier in his youth to embracing freestyle and big mountain skiing. Images are forever imprinted in our hearts of wild aerials and acrobatics accented by his ear-to-ear grin. Likewise, there was always plenty of fun, adrenaline, and adventure to be had in the skate park, where his fearless nature led to amazing stunts and the occasional missing tooth.

Rory’s ability to bring his friends together was impressive. The fun, joy, and love that he brought were infectious. In addition to his immediate family, Rory leaves behind a loving family in Philadelphia, Grandfather Ken, Uncle Doug, Aunt Alyson and Ron, cousins Shannon, Conor, Mallory, and Riley; as well as a loving family in Scotland, grandparents Marjea and Alistair Whyte, his Uncle Campbell and Auntie Sinead, Auntie Gayle, and beloved cousins Angus (11), Mimi (10), Mack (20), and Robbie (17). Our hearts are broken but the pure joy that was Rory will live in our hearts for eternity. Fly high our sweet boy, you were so loved.

The family would like Rory’s memory to live on in all of us by remembering to live life to the fullest, follow your passions, and be your authentic self. Rory’s life will be celebrated by family and friends this Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheater. All are welcome and encouraged to dress warmly and bring a blanket or chair to sit on.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help the family with unforeseen expenses at https://gofund.me/7b059afd