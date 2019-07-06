Obituary: Roy Robert Heimburger, May 17, 1937 – May 30, 2019

Roy Robert Heimburger was born May 17, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri to Roy and Dorothy Steeger Heimburger. Roy joined the Lord in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 30, 2019, while being held by the hand by his dear friend, Ms. Glenn Carson.

After graduating from Washington University in 1959, Roy joined the Army serving as a financial officer. Roy then worked for Price Waterhouse, the ABC Banks, the Commercial Bank of San Francisco, Continental Bank of St. Louis, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and President/CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri. He also was an instructor in accounting at Southern Illinois University.

An avid skier, Roy purchased a condo at Townsend Place in Beaver Creek, spending as much time as possible on the Colorado slopes during ski season. He was an active member of the EagleVail Church.

An accomplished pilot, Roy flew multiple missions for the California Palm Springs U.S. Air Force Civil Air Patrol over a 20-year span. A memorable letter was received from George W. Bush complimenting him as a pilot in command of a BC/BS aircraft that was flying G.W. from Philadelphia to St. Louis in 1994. He served as an elder of the Palm Desert Community Presbyterian Church.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by Barbara Heimburger; cousins, Melberne Mansfield, Bruce Crelin and Gail Larson; dear friends, Glenn Carson and Jim Hermann, Annie Breckheimer and many more who loved him.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Vail Church, 39209 Highway 6, Avon, Colorado, 81620. Inurnment will be at Vail Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roy’s memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Cure Alzheimer’s Fund or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by: The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co