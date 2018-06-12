Obituary: Sandor Falk, 1940-2018

Sandor Falk, a longtime resident of Vail, passed away on Sunday, May 20.

Sandor was born on Dec. 20, 1949. In 1967, he graduated from Toms River High School in New Jersey. In the summertime, he played in a rock band on the local boardwalk and was always a surfer at heart. He attended The Citadel Military College of South Carolina and then graduated from Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire.

Sandor moved to Colorado to work for the University of Colorado, Denver as a renal physiologist. During his time as a researcher, he published a number of articles in the field of nephrology, or the study of kidneys. He spent his weekends pursuing his true passion: skiing in Vail.

When the opportunity came to take an early retirement, he settled full time in West Vail. He skied every day he could, usually getting first chair on powder days and spending most of the day on Chair 5. Sandor always skied fast with a rotating group of friends, but he was never in a hurry. He seemed to know everyone on the mountain. His legendary beard was easily recognizable across the lift lines and was even photographed by strangers on a few powder days. He started the season early and ended late in Summit County before Vail opened and after it was closed.

When he wasn't skiing, Sandor liked to watch sports, especially the Colorado Avalanche. He was a season ticket holder for many years. Sandor was also an avid gun collector and historian and spent time practicing at the shooting range.

Besides his sharp mind, he had an incredible talent for working with his hands. From designing a lab apparatus to repairing his guns or working on his home and his beloved Jeep Commando, he made it look easy. To stay in shape for skiing, Sandor would hike with his heaviest guns in his backpack.

In recent years, he picked up mountain biking and rock climbing. He loved music, from the classical performances of Bravo! Vail to the Grateful Dead, and played guitar at home. He entertained his friends with homemade sushi and Creole cuisine. In his free time, he volunteered for the Vail Valley Foundation, delivering doughnuts for the World Cup races and transporting dancers for the Vail International Dance Festival.

Sandor is remembered as an accomplished scientist, a passionate skier and a kind-hearted friend.