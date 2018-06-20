Obituary: Sandy McCutchen Collins Hall, Oct. 21, 1935, to May 29, 2018

Beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend Sandra "Sandy" Hall departed this life surrounded by loving family after a devastating stroke at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. She leaves behind husband Troy Hall, sons J. Craig Collins and Bret Collins, daughters Lisa "Kate" Collins and "Coco" Collins Koch, sister Jean McCutchen DeForest and nieces Julie DeForest Booth and Cecile DeForest.

Sandy was passionate about Colorado and loved to visit her family there. She preferred small-town life and lived in Eagle for a time. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren, John Carey, Charles "Chip" Carey, Daniel Collins, Ariela Collins, Belen Collins and Avery Koch, will miss her devoted attention.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 21, in Denver, with family and close friends. Per her wishes, her ashes will be placed in a beautiful setting in the Colorado Rockies. May light perpetually shine upon her.