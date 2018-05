Shari Lynn Cora-Hoffman, 55 of Gypsum, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at the Valley View Hospital. Cora-Hoffman will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Craig, her son, Raven, her mother, Norma, siblings Steven, Denise and Kevin, and her beloved dogs. A memorial service will be held on June 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Eagle County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.