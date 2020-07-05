Obituary: Shelley Miller Sharp-Lohrman, Oct. 15, 1951 – June 22, 2020

Shelley Miller Sharp-Lohrman passed away on June 22, 2020, in the arms of her loving husband, Ernie Lohrman, and into the arms of her beloved God. Shelley fought a courageous battle against cancer and never lost her strong faith. Until the very end of her life, Shelley sent inspirational messages to friends and clients, and her philosophy was “life is full of change, and you must accept it to grow.”

Shelley Miller was born in Wray, Colorado, and grew up on an 800-acre cattle ranch in Edwards that her parents, Ruth, and Ray Miller, purchased in 1953. The family initially moved into a wooden structure on the property, which was built in 1892 and had no indoor plumbing. In 1958, Ray Miller built the family’s home where the Miller children grew up.

At the time, the elementary school in Edwards was a one-room schoolhouse with one teacher. Shelley and her four classmates attended grades K-4 there, and Shelley always reflected on that time with love and vivid memories. She later attended junior high and high school in the Eagle Valley with her siblings along with others from the area. They traveled on the school bus 28 miles each way to Gypsum. After high school, Shelley studied Fashion Merchandising.

Thirty-five years ago, Shelley joined Mary Kay Cosmetics where she was an award-winning sales director. She loved her work transforming women’s lifestyles. Shelley was also a talented baker who worked at the Westin Vail Cascade for years. When the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort opened in 1988, she was hired as a pastry chef and worked the 1 a.m.-noon shift preparing breakfast pastries often using her own recipes. Shelley’s passion for cooking and baking started at an early age while helping her mother feed their large family. She was well-known for her homemade jams and jellies and would often gather rhubarb from the riverbed and make pies much to the delight of friends and neighbors who teased “she knew where the rhubarb and the horseradish grew wild”. Shelley loved to garden too and knew the name of every plant and flower growing in the valley.

Shelley was married to Ernie Lohrman for 28 years and he is also well-known in the valley. The couple is recognized for their hard work, generosity, and love of life. Forty years after Shelley originally moved to Edwards, she and Ernie purchased a lot on the same acreage where Shelley lived as a child. That land is now Singletree and Shelley loved being part of the community and always took pleasure in seeing so many others enjoy the special place and beautiful views that were a part of her entire life.

In addition to her husband, Ernie, Shelley is survived by siblings Gary Miller of Eagle, Steve Miller (Marguerite) of Glenwood Springs, Marilyn Pope of Wray, Marty Miller of New Castle, and Laura Kinney (Rob) of Silt, Colorado, and many loving nieces and nephews. Shelley’s parents Ruth and Ray Miller and sisters, Carol and Billie Lou preceded her in death. Ernie and the family wish to thank everyone who walked beside them during this challenging journey. They plan a private celebration of life later in the summer.