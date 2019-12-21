Obituary: Sherrie Taylor, June 28, 1943 – Nov. 4, 2019

Sherrie R. Taylor, a long-time Vail, Colorado, resident died on Nov. 4, 2019, in Green Valley, Arizona, where she enjoyed the warmth of the desert and endless sunsets. Sherrie was born in California on June 28, 1943, to Wade and Ruth Taylor and was a Hollywood-trained beautician. She started her career in Hollywood, California, at the age of 18 and worked in the profession behind a salon chair until age 76 in numerous high-end salons in California, Florida, Vail and Green Valley for 58 years.

After a stroke at age 74 Sherrie decided to “retire” but still had a barber chair in her Arizona room where she continued to book appointments for her loyal clients just weeks before she passed on. She is survived by her son, Gabriel, of Denver, Colorado, and by her daughter, Yvette, son in law, Doug, and her grandson, Andrew, who she loved to call “Master Andrew” of Hayden, Idaho. She always said “This isn’t my first rodeo!” and would be singing the song “Get Over It” by the Eagles for everyone left behind!