Obituary: Stanley P. Seidman, July 25, 1925 – June 26, 2019

Stanley P. Seidman, musician, and owner of the Red Room Tavern, passed away on June 26, 2019, at the age of 93. Mr. Seidman was born in Baltimore, growing up on Pinkney Avenue. As a young man, he entered the United States Army, serving with the Army Band.

Following his military service, Mr. Seidman earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola College, where he was a pre-med major. He met his wife, the former Ada Rae Levinson, at the bus stop and they were married in April of 1951. Mr. Seidman was active in many charities and organizations, but his children and grandchildren were most important to him. He enjoyed music, coin collecting, and fishing, and will be remembered for his kindness, his willingness to help friends and family when they needed it, and as the “best joke teller in town.”

Mr. Seidman was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Ada Rae Seidman (nee Levinson), and is survived by his children Paul (Debbie) Seidman, Jane (Kevin) Grenzig, and Marc Seidman, a brother late Robert (Mitzi) Seidman, grandchildren Lauren (Willi) Stember, Erica Grenzig, and Brad Seidman. He was predeceased by his parents, Bessie and Albert Seidman.

Services will be held at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, June 27, at 1 p.m. Interment will be Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 2338 Adam David Way, Marriottsville, MD 21104, Thursday and until Sundown on Friday.