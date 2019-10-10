Obituary: Steve Vincent, June 12, 1948 – July 16, 2019

Steven Richard Vincent, a longtime Eagle County resident, passed away at his home on July 16, 2019. Steve was born in Rockford, Illinois, on June 12, 1948, to Richard A and Betty (Bigelow) Vincent. Steve lived in Illinois until moving to Colorado Springs in the early 1970s.

Steve moved to the Vail Valley in 1975, where he lived until his death. Steve married Sulin Pierce on August 14, 1993. One child, Evan Vincent, was born to this union in 1999.

After moving to Eagle County, Steve worked at CMI, then drove for Vans to Vail until the early 1980s, when he started Airport Transportation Service. Steve sold ATS in 1991. However, driving was in his blood, so he formed another transportation company, Airlink Shuttle Service, in 1993 and operated it until 2007. Steve drove for Colorado Mountain Cleaners in his later years.

Steve loved the outdoors and would spend time backpacking in his younger days. He was a history buff, and especially enjoyed the history of the old mountain towns and mining. Steve also enjoyed driving off the beaten path to explore the countryside.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his son, Evan; a sister, Lynda (Richard) Bitzer, one niece, Lindsay and family; a nephew, Alex, and family, and his ex-wife, Sulin.

A memorial service is being held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the EagleVail Pavilion. Dress is casual. Steve was a Parrothead so feel free to honor Steve by wearing Hawaiian attire.

Condolences may be mailed to Evan Vincent, 15601 E. Jamison Drive, #216, Englewood, CO, 80112