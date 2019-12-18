Obituary: Tamara Joy Bradshaw, Nov. 19, 1940 – Dec. 14, 2019

Tamara Joy Bradshaw, Tammy, as we all knew her, passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was 79 years into a beautiful, hard-fought life.

Tammy was born on Nov. 19, 1940, to Beverly (“Red”) Bradshaw and Geraldine (“Betty”) (Ragland) Bradshaw in Bloomington, Illinois. She was preceded in death by both parents, her older sister Tonya, and her former husband, Ronald Wright. She is survived by her son, Brad Wright, daughter-in-law, Maria Wright, and beloved grandchildren, Audrey and Evan Wright, of Eagle, Colorado. She is also survived by Linda Cisneros, Andrea Cisneros, Margo Cisneros and family, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and by the loving people of the Steamboat community.

Tammy lived in Peoria, Illinois, receiving her nursing degree and working as a registered nurse. In 1988, Tammy moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to start a new chapter in life. Tammy always had a real gift for creating beautiful spaces and it was here that she began working as an interior designer. After many years she relocated to Santa Fe, a place that she especially loved for its art and culture, and beautiful landscape.

In 2005 Tammy retired and moved to Steamboat Springs to be closer to her family, Brad and Maria. She also loved all holidays, but most of all Christmas. Tammy went all out for Christmas. Her Christmas tree was a sight to behold. For many years she organized the tree decorating for LRC at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. She loved doing this and participated for many years. She also took part in the annual Festival of Cranes. Tammy was feisty, opinionated and colorful. She had a rebellious streak. She was a leader and an entertainer. She was an artist and creator. She was without a doubt a warrior. She taught us how to be tough, how to stay strong, how to persevere through the pain, and how to love unconditionally. She did this every single day. Tammy, you are dearly missed. We love you.

A Celebration of Tammy’s Life will be held at the Steamboat Springs Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Please consider making a donation in Tammy’s name to the Rocky Mountain Raptor program, 2519 S. Shields St, #1K-115, Fort Collins, CO, 80526 or donate online at http://www.rmrp.org/donate.