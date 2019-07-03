Obituary: Tayler Esslinger, May 8, 1993 – June 25, 2019

It is with great sorrow to say goodbye to our beloved son, husband, and friend Tayler. Tayler was born May 8, 1993, in Vernal, Utah. We moved our family to Gypsum when Tayler was 3 years old and he grew up here. Tayler was a Gypsum firefighter and an Eagle County Deputy.

He leaves behind his wife, Vanessa Villa Esslinger, his parents Debi and Bill Esslinger, three brothers Will, Josh and his twin brother, Tyler, and two sisters, Amanda Reid and Angie Esslinger. Tayler was loved by his community, friends, his brothers and sisters at the Gypsum Fire Department and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. If you had the privilege to know him, you know how much of an impact he made in people’s lives.

Tayler was kind and had a big heart, and he will be missed by all.

Services will be held Monday, July 8, at 12 p.m. at The Eagle River Center located at 794 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle, Colorado.