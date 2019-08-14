Obituary: Vern Lee Ullerick

Vern Lee Ullerick, 86, passed away peacefully August 11, 2019, in Palisade.

Vern was born in Debeque, Colorado, and lived in Gypsum and Palisade. He worked as a Signal Maintainer for the Denver & Rio Grande and Southern Pacific railroads for 38 years.

Vern owned the Ullerick Trailer Park in Gypsum, Colorado, for 30 years.

Vern enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Jerry.

Vern leaves his loving wife of 66 years, Viola, two sons Mark (Lora) and Scott (Blossom), brother Don (Mona), three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Palisade Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, East Fourth and Main Streets, Palisade, Colorado.

Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Grand Junction under the direction of Palisade Funeral Home.