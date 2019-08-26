Obituary: Wensel ‘Wens’ J. Kolarik, March 9, 1939 – Aug. 12, 2019

Wens’ love of skiing brought him to the Vail Valley in 1978 where many longtime friendships started and lasted through the years — he never missed a ski season in Vail — even skiing last winter. He spent his winters in Vail and Denver and his summers at his family hometown farm near Leland, Michigan.

Wensel passed away peacefully in Michigan, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Northport, Michigan, he was the son of Julius Kolarik Sr. and Mary (Reicha) Kolarik. He is survived by his siblings, Joan Cooper, Magdalen (John) LeHoty, Julius (Grace) Kolarik, Cecilia (Joe) Sella, Philip (Nicole) Kolarik, Patrick (Peggy) Kolarik, and Thomas Kolarik, and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

After graduating high school, Wens served in the United States Army, in the signal corps in Germany. Then he moved to Colorado to enjoy the many outdoor activities: skiing, tennis, golf, and biking to name a few. He was a confidant, a pal, and sincerely interested in people; he was kind, generous and tenaciously faithful. Throughout his life, Wens was devoted to his friends and family, whether on the ski slopes of Vail, gathering with friends or former co-workers, participating in church functions, or working on the Michigan farm with his family.

For those who wish to share thoughts with Wens’ family, go to https://www.martinson.info/obituaries. Donations in Wensel’s name may be directed to St. Mary’s School, PO Box 340, Lake Leelanau, MI, 49653. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated for Wens, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, September 22 at the Beaver Creek Chapel.