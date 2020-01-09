Obituary: William G. Grimm, July 10, 1933 – Jan. 2, 2020

Our amazing dad and grandpa went to be with the Lord after a short but fierce battle with pneumonia and sepsis. Dad is survived by the love of his life, wife of almost 65 years, Joann Ashby Grimm, their two children and spouses, Bill and Christine Grimm of Oak Park, California, and Laura and Bob Turitz, of Eagle, Colorado, and their grandchildren, Billy and Gabrielle Grimm. He is also survived by four of Joann’s sisters from the Ashby family, along with countless lifelong friends and business associates.

Bill co-founded R/W Specialties in Denver, Colorado, in 1965 with Ronald Pott. Together, with an amazing work family, they grew R/W to be a premier multi-state source for specialty building products, and most important to him, a great place to work. Bill, who was a mentor to many, retired in 1996 and could not have been more proud that R/W has continued to thrive. Bill was a loving husband and father, an accomplished businessman and an all-around great guy. He was known for being smart, kind and always helpful. He was the life of the party and always ready for a game of golf. “Dad G” aka “Uncle Bill” was often found mixing a V&T, or making a special root beer float for the kids.

He enjoyed a good time and was a dedicated grandpa that didn’t miss a birthday party or the opportunity to pull the kid’s wagon in the July 4 parade. We will miss his guidance, intellect, humor; his tough love, and advice, and all the grand adventures we had together.

He is the son of the late William Emil Aand Dorothy Grimm of Iowa City, Iowa. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Time, date and exact location will be decided at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to a charity of your choice. He would love nothing more than for everyone to play a game of golf in his honor or have a special meal with family.