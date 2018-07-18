Obituary: Zachary Domenico, Jan. 25, 1990, to July 7, 2018

Zach was born and raised in the Vail Valley. Upon graduating from Battle Mountain High School in 2007, he earned a B.S. in business with a minor in economics from Colorado State University. He enjoyed all sports, especially golf and football, but his favorite pastime was spending time with friends.

Zach could light up a room, with his sense of humor putting everyone at ease. Because of this gift, he had numerous friends from all walks of life. He will be missed by many.

Zach is survived by his parents, Tom and Patty, his brother, Ben, and his little sister, Abby. Mass will be at Our Lady of Fatima in Lakewood on Friday, July 20, at 11 a.m., with a celebration of his life to follow.

Donations may be made in memory of Zach Domenico to Freedom Service Dogs of America, 7193 S. Dillon Court, Englewood, CO 80112, or at freedomservicedogs.org.