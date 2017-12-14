Off the Hill: Give the gift of golf at 13 different courses for $99 (video)

If you are wondering what to get the golfer in your family this holiday season, the Rocky Mountain Golf Card provides a sampling of some of Colorado's fantastic courses.

The card, which sells for $99, includes one round of buy-one-get-one free golf at 13 courses within the high country resort communities and the western slope.

"There are similar discount golf card products along the front range and on the western slope, but nothing that also encompassed the golf courses in the resort communities," said Holli Snyder, event manager for Colorado Mountain News Media.

Locally, the Vail Golf Club, Eagle-Vail Golf Club and Eagle Ranch Golf Club are participating. Other high country resort golf courses include The Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks in Silverthorne, Haymaker Golf Course in Steamboat and The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course in Carbondale.

"Everybody has that person in their life that are hard to buy for or the person who has everything, this is a great gift for any golf enthusiast," Snyder said. "You're giving somebody an experience, not a thing, and they can enjoy this for the entire 2018 season."

Even if you have a favorite course or are a member at one of the many clubs in the valley, see Colorado in a different way by bringing your spouse, a friend, or out of town guests on a new adventure. Make a day trip out to the Meeker Golf Club or head over to the Iron Bridge in Glenwood Springs and hit the hot springs afterward or visit Mount Massive Golf Course, the nation's highest golf course just outside of Leadville, and see how far your golf ball flies at that elevation.

While people are skiing in the mountains, you may be able to golf in Grand Junction at Lincoln Park Golf Course or Tiara Rado due to their lower elevation.

The inaugural Rocky Mountain Gift Card is on sale now until the limited number of cards sell out. For more details and a list of participating courses visit http://www.rockymountaingolfcard.com.