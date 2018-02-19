Off the Hill: Opedix compression tights aim to keep you on the hill longer (video)

Nobody wants to end their day on the slopes early due to tired leg muscles. Missed runs with family and friends can put a damper on your day, but with the help of the Opedix Dual-Tec™ tights you may be able to stay out there longer.

Opedix was born out of a need to alleviate knee and leg muscle pain and fatigue by utilizing patented technology that was recently published in a scientific journal. Opedix Dual-Tec™ tights are designed with a directional pattern of multiple fabric elasticities that are built into a pair of compression tights which look like base layers.

Since 2006, Opedix has worked with some of the top scientists and research institutions to study the effects of their knee-tech tights on skiers. Research began at the Steadman Philippon Research Institute in 2010 and eventually went on to include over 350 ski professionals from Aspen, Beaver creek, Breckenridge, Taos and Vail.

When asked how quadriceps workload can go down so dramatically without reducing performance, Michael Decker, Ph.D. at the Human Dynamics Laboratory at the University of Denver explained: "Skiing performance with the Opedix tights promoted better engagement of the gluteal muscles. These muscles 'kick-in' more allowing the quadriceps muscles to 'kick-in' less, but this re-distribution maintains the total work load and preserves

performance."

Opedix developed Torque Reform Technology (TRT), which works with compression to improve joint function. When joint function is improved, so are both performance and recovery.

The Opedix Dual-Tec™ tights have gained the attention of scientific researchers in a recent article in "Science and Skiing VII, 2016". Here, they found that Opedix tights reduce knee pain by 26% and quadriceps fatigue by 29% when skiing.

Opedix stands behind the functionality and technology of their gear and offers a 30-day money back guarantee. To find out more, stop by Double Diamond Ski Shop in Lionshead or visit http://www.opedix.com for more information.