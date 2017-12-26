Off the Hill: Own a mountain modern masterpiece at 223 Beaver Dam Road in Vail (video)

Imagine looking out over Gore Creek each morning before taking a short stroll into Vail Village to ski for the day. The residence at 223 Beaver Dam Road provides proximity and convenience as well as all the mountain modern design and technological features buyers are looking for.

"In today's market, we have more buyers than sellers, particularly in new construction, so the inventory is low especially for sites like this. The mountain modern product like this home with its close proximity to town, is virtually non existent," said Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group, LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

This 3,956 square-foot, four bedroom, six bathroom newly constructed home is perched in one of Vail's most exclusive neighborhoods. The look is a modern take on a mountain classic, with an open floor plan allowing an interactive atmosphere. The hand-stacked sandstone fireplace along with wide-planked walnut flooring add warmth in the great room. There are many outdoor living spaces to take advantage of the outdoors and the floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outdoors in all year long.

"Hans Berglund, of Berglund Architects, took advantage of the views and pretty much put a window any place that he could. Even on the lower levels you'll see windows that bring the natural light in and it feels really open," said Tom Dunn of The Stockton Group, LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

As beautiful as the home is inside, this rare lot and it's surroundings are still the reasons 223 Beaver Dam Road is so unique.

"The creek setting is unmatched. These lots are so hard to come by and when you have a home that's as tasteful and as high-end as this, buyers understand that. We've had lots of interest in it already and our sense is telling us that this will sell very quickly now that we are getting into the winter," Stockton said.

An open house will be held on Wed., Dec. 27th from 2 to 5 p.m. Visit http://www.223beaverdamroad.com or call 970.470.6212 for more information.