Off the Hill: The Evergreen Lodge offers value, comfort and an updated look (video)

Location, value and comfort is what the Evergreen Lodge strives to provide guests during their stay in Vail and now they’re doing that with an updated look. We had a chance to tour this landmark location that's been here since 1974 to see what's new.

"Over the last two years we have been busy making major improvements to the hotel including completely remodeling 6 condominiums in our short-term rental pool with flooring, cabinets, counter tops, bathrooms and furniture," said Brian Butts, general manager for the Evergreen Lodge. "We've also added new linens, mattresses, pillows and furnishing to our rooms and our common areas and amenities have seen upgrades as well."

The Evergreen Lodge at Vail offers the ideal combination of a walk everywhere location, warm and friendly service and an unbeatable value. Their prime location between Vail and Lionshead is a short walk to world class shopping, dining, summer and winter activities.

"It all about the guest experience and even though we give guests a great value in Vail we still want to offer great amenities including, multiple dining options, onsite ski shop, pool and hot tub and 8,000 square feet of conference space as well as concierge services," Butts said.

Even if you aren't a guest at the hotel or condos, you can still enjoy some of the amenities of the Evergreen Lodge like the Altitude Bar and Grill and Annapurna.

"With 20 TV's and a 100-inch projection screen, there's no better place in the valley to watch sports, play a game of pool or ping pong or just have a casual drink or meal with your friends than at the Altitude Bar and Grill," Butts said.

Their second dining option is Annapurna, a Nepalese and Indian restaurant. "This restaurant quickly became a big hit in the valley. They combine spices from Nepal and India to create dishes rich in culture and favor for those who wish to try something new," Butts said.

The Evergreen Lodge is just getting started. "Over the next 12 months you will continue to see improvement to the property inside and out including building exterior, parking lot areas and additional enhancements to the rooms," Butts said. For more information, visit http://www.evergreenvail.com.