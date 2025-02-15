Off the Hill: Timber Ridge in Vail offers energy-efficient workforce housing

By the end of the year, more locals and the workforce population will be able to call the town of Vail home. That’s thanks to a partnership between Triumph Development, the town of Vail and Pure Design. Timber Ridge Village is a public-private partnership that brings seven new buildings to the North Frontage Road location that housed the original Timber Ridge for decades before construction began last October.

“We started working with the Vail Town Council about what the goals were at this location, and we identified this is one of the last main locations to increase density,” said Mike Foster with Triumph Development. “After sketching up plans and balancing the parking that was needed, we came up with 302 homes compared to the 96 homes in the original Timber Ridge buildings.”

These new energy efficient homes have floor plans that range from studios to four-bedroom units. There are also common areas for gatherings, rooftop decks, bike storage, parking garage and a bus stop that can accommodate the town and county buses to give people more access to places without a car.

“It’s so great that there is finally a project like this that has the workforce in mind,” Foster said.

The studios and one-bedroom units are the fastest selling products, and in addition to individuals buying, employers are buying property to house their staff.

These homes are deed-restricted and there is a list of criteria to qualify for Timber Ridge Village on the website. There is no price appreciation cap on the future sale of the home.

“The locals are excited about this. I’ve had individuals cry on the phone as we’re finalizing their sale because they get this opportunity to buy in Vail,” Foster said.

To learn more, check out the Off the Hill video and hear from Foster and see floor plans and renderings. You can also visit TimberRidgeVail.com .