Officer-involved shooting closes I-70 between New Castle and Canyon Creek Saturday afternoon

Interstate 70 between New Castle and Canyon Creek will remain closed indefinitely Saturday evening due to an officer-involved shooting incident.

According to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release sent at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement officers and emergency personnel responded to an officer- involved shooting around 2 p.m..

The shooting occurred along the I-70 corridor between mile markers 105 and 109.

I-70 has been closed in this area while the investigation is underway. Traffic is being diverted to Highway 6 & 24, immediately north of I-70 between New Castle and Canyon Creek.

“The public is asked to stay clear of this area if possible,” according to the release.

The Ninth Judicial District has activated a Critical Incident Team to investigate the incident, according to the release.

As of 4 p.m., westbound traffic was backing up into South Canyon toward Glenwood, and eastbound was stacked up west of New Castle.

Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org indicated there is not estimated time for the road to reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.